TOKYO Dec 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that there was no change to the view that Japan will steadily head towards the central bank's 2 percent inflation target despite an expected fluctuation in the economy due to next year's sales tax hike.

"We expect Japan's consumer inflation to slightly exceed 1 percent by year end," Kuroda told a news conference.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Friday and maintained its view that the economy is recovering moderately, encouraged by signs the benefits of its massive stimulus are spreading through broader sectors of the economy.