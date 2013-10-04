TOKYO Oct 4 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda warned on Friday that the U.S. fiscal standoff could
destabilise global financial markets if it drags on.
Asked whether the BOJ will ease further if the U.S. debt
stalemate severely hits the global economy, Kuroda said: "We
will make necessary policy adjustments, depending on upside and
downside risks, but for now we see Japan's economy making steady
progress towards achieving the BOJ's 2 percent price goal even
when taking into account various risk factors."
The BOJ maintained its massive stimulus on Friday and
offered a slightly more upbeat view on capital expenditure than
last month, encouraged by growing signs that the benefits of its
stimulus policy are broadening.