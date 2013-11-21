TOKYO Nov 21 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday that he saw the outlook for overseas
economies brightening somewhat, mainly on signs of recovery in
U.S. and eurozone growth.
He was also generally optimistic on the outlook for emerging
economies, including China, where he described domestic demand
as being very strong.
"I don't see a big risk of emerging economies worsening
sharply from current levels," Kuroda told a news conference.
As widely expected, the BOJ on Thursday maintained its
monetary setting put in place in April, under which it aims to
achieve 2 percent inflation in roughly two years by doubing base
money through aggressive asset purchases.