TOKYO, March 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Thursday there is a high chance that consumer
prices will reach the central bank's 2 percent inflation target
sometime from the end of fiscal 2014 to the beginning of fiscal
2015.
Upward pressure on consumer prices will increase due to
improvements in the supply-demand balance, but the positive
impact from energy prices will start to fade, Kuroda said in a
speech.
The BOJ last week maintained its pledge of increasing base
money, its key monetary policy gauge, at an annual pace of 60-70
trillion yen ($590-$690 billion).
The BOJ launched the stimulus April last year, saying it
would lift inflation to 2 percent within around two years via
aggressive asset purchases as it sought to end 15 years of
deflation.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Dominic Lau)