July 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that current global ultra-loose monetary conditions raise the possibility of unhealthy capital flows into Asian economies.

"Such capital flows could result in the build-up of distortions and risks in the financial systems of these economies," Kuroda said, according to the text of a speech he delivered at a policy forum in Bangkok organised by the Bank of Thailand. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)