NAGOYA, Japan Nov 25 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on whether recent yen declines were too rapid, only saying that exchange rates should move in a way that reflects economic fundamentals.

"In Japan, as in the United States and the United Kingdom, currency stability isn't the role of the central bank. The government is in charge of achieving exchange-rate stability," Kuroda told a news conference after meeting with business executives in Nagoya, central Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)