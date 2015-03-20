TOKYO, March 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the success of the central bank's quantitative easing programme has important implications not only for Japan's economy but for monetary policy around the globe.

He also said markets won't draw "unwarranted conclusions" that the BOJ will ease monetary policy again if they know that the underlying slowdown in consumer inflation is due largely to slumping oil prices.

"Under QQE, the deflationary mindset is steadily being dispelled," he told a news conference.

The BOJ adopted in April 2013, and expanded in October last year, a massive stimulus programme dubbed "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE) to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in a country mired in 15 years of deflation. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)