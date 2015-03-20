TOKYO, March 20 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Friday the success of the central bank's
quantitative easing programme has important implications not
only for Japan's economy but for monetary policy around the
globe.
He also said markets won't draw "unwarranted conclusions"
that the BOJ will ease monetary policy again if they know that
the underlying slowdown in consumer inflation is due largely to
slumping oil prices.
"Under QQE, the deflationary mindset is steadily being
dispelled," he told a news conference.
The BOJ adopted in April 2013, and expanded in October last
year, a massive stimulus programme dubbed "quantitative and
qualitative easing" (QQE) to accelerate inflation to 2 percent
in a country mired in 15 years of deflation.
