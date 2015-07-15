GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, shares rally on relief as Macron wins French presidency
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
(Repeats to additional alerts)
TOKYO, July 15 For highlights from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's post-policy meeting news conference, see:
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
LONDON, May 7 European markets were set for some additional relief on Monday after Emmanuel Macron's election as French president, though gains were expected to be limited, given the sizeable moves already seen over the past two weeks as polls pointed to his victory.