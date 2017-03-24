TOKYO, March 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Friday there is "no reason" to withdraw the
bank's massive monetary stimulus now as inflation remains
distant from its 2 percent target.
"While some improvements have been observed in economic and
price developments, there is still a long way to go to achieve
our price target," Kuroda said in a speech at a Reuters
Newsmaker event.
Kuroda added that the BOJ won't increase its bond yield
target just because overseas long-term interest rates are
rising.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)