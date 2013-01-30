BRIEF-Arbor Biotechnologies files to say it raised $12.2 million in equity financing
* Files to say it raised $12.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $15.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruU4nX)
TOKYO Jan 30 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that revising the Bank of Japan law could be an option in the future, keeping up pressure on the bank to make good its pledge to achieve a 2 percent inflation target.
"First of all the government hopes that the BOJ will achieve its 2 percent price stability target as soon as possible," Abe said in parliament.
* Iterum Therapeutics Ltd says raises $45.9 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $65.5 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rJgzqt)