TOKYO Feb 8 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Monday he will publish the outcome of
investigations the central bank is conducting into a media leak
of its impending decision last month to deploy negative interest
rates.
The online edition of Japanese daily Nikkei ran a story
saying the BOJ was discussing adopting a negative interest rate
policy several minutes before the bank's official announcement
of the decision on Jan. 29.
The yen weakened and Tokyo stock prices jumped on the
report, which did not identify its source.
The BOJ has taken some heat over the report, which
opposition party lawmakers criticised in parliament as giving
investors with access to the Nikkei an unfair trading advantage
over those who had no access.
"According to our investigations so far, there was no
exchange of information between BOJ staff" and the Nikkei that
could have led to the report, Kuroda told parliament on Monday.
"We plan to publicise the outcome of our investigations," he
added, though he did not say when it will become available.
Kuroda said the BOJ was also not aware of any prohibited
exchange of information between the Nikkei and government
representatives present at the rate review.
The Nikkei was not immediately available to comment.
Several senior BOJ officials and two government
representatives - one from the Finance Ministry and another from
the Cabinet Office - attend BOJ rate reviews where its nine
board members set monetary policy.
Everyone present at the meeting is prohibited by law from
leaking information on what was discussed before the official
announcement is made.
Finance Minister Taro Aso told the same parliamentary
meeting that his ministry was cooperating with the BOJ's
investigations, and that no staff from his ministry was so far
found to be involved in the leak.
Shuichi Takatori, state minister of the Cabinet Office who
attended the Jan. 29 rate review as a government representative,
denied any wrongdoing and said he had given the same response
when questioned during the investigation.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Eric
Meijer)