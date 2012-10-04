TOKYO Oct 4 Japan's new Economics Minister
Seiji Maehara will likely attend the Bank of Japan's
policy-setting meeting on Friday, a source familiar with the
matter said.
Maehara, who was appointed to his post on Monday in a
cabinet reshuffle, has called for the central bank to take
bolder action to stimulate the economy and beat deflation, such
as by buying foreign bonds.
Many market players expect the BOJ to keep monetary policy
unchanged at its two-day review that ends on Friday, after
having loosened policy in September.
Two government representatives, one from the finance
ministry and another from the Cabinet Office, which Maehara
heads, can attend the BOJ's policy-setting meetings. They cannot
vote but may express their views and propose a request to delay
a vote on policy. It is rare for cabinet ministers to attend,
and usually a subordinate goes in their place.