TOKYO Jan 8 The Japanese government and the
Bank of Japan are considering signing a policy accord that will
set as a common goal not just achieving 2 percent inflation but
also stable job growth, the Mainichi newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
Under current BOJ law, the central bank is only mandated to
achieve price stability. But new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has
called on the central bank to also pursue boosting jobs.
Instead of revising the law, the government and the BOJ are
considering issuing a statement setting job growth as among
their common goals, the report said without citing sources.
To leave the BOJ with flexibility in guiding monetary
policy, the statement may not set a deadline or mention specific
measures the central bank should take in trying to achieve 2
percent inflation, the report said.