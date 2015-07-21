By Sumio Ito and Leika Kihara
| TOKYO, July 21
TOKYO, July 21 The Bank of Japan will hold fewer
policy-setting meetings from next year, having assured the
government that it will take steps to maintain smooth
communication between them, according to sources familiar with
the discussions.
The BOJ decided in June to cut the number of rate reviews
per year to eight from the current 14, in line with the
practices of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
That does not necessarily mean less work. In four of the
meetings, the BOJ will issue reports with new long-term economic
and price projections, double the current number.
It will also start to publish a summary of discussions a
week after each meeting, before releasing more thorough minutes
at a later date. This will allow investors to take into account
the previous meeting's discussions in predicting the bank's
policy action at the upcoming rate review.
Minutes of the June meeting, released on Tuesday, showed the
government broadly endorsed the decision to reduce the number of
meetings in future.
During earlier informal discussions, however, some
government officials voiced concern such a big reduction in the
number of meetings could hamper communications between
government and central bank policymakers, the sources said.
In a nod to such concerns, the BOJ agreed with the
government on several conditions in reducing the number of
policy meetings, the sources said.
Those conditions included a pledge to hold emergency
meetings if economic conditions warranted an immediate policy
response, the sources said.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda flagged this flexible approach
during a news conference last month, saying: "If economic
conditions change suddenly, the BOJ will respond flexibly, as it
had done in the past, by holding emergency meetings."
Another condition was to ensure BOJ officials' readiness, if
called on, to participate in other government forums, like the
economic council, which Kuroda is a member of, the sources said.
Two government representatives - one from the Finance
Ministry and another from the Cabinet Office - participate in
the BOJ's policy-setting meetings. They are allowed to voice
views on monetary policy and request a delay in vote on policy
decisions, but cannot vote themselves.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)