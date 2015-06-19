* BOJ to meet 8 times starting from next year

* Board members to release economic forecasts 4 times a year

* BOJ says move in line with trend among major central banks (Adds details on forecasts, direct quotes)

By Leika Kihara and Stanley White

TOKYO, June 19 The Bank of Japan plans to reduce the number of monetary policy meetings from next year and publish its board members' economic forecasts more frequently, in line with a trend among other major central banks.

The central bank will also release a summary of the discussion about a week after each meeting to give investors a quicker sense of what was debated, instead of having to wait for the full minutes of the meeting disclosed at a much later date.

The changes would bring the BOJ's meeting calendar and disclosure in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, a move economists welcomed as a step toward reducing information overload.

"I think the rule change is a step in the right direction for the BOJ to enhance communication," said Yasunari Ueno, chief market economist at Mizuho Securities.

"I think it's also a right move for the BOJ to streamline its communications channels."

Starting from January next year, the BOJ will reduce the number of policy-setting meetings it holds each year to eight from the current 14. That will bring the number of meetings to the same as the ECB and the Fed.

While the total number of meetings will fall, the BOJ will issue long-term economic and price forecasts four times each year - in January, April, July and October. Now, it issues such reports only in April and October.

The long-term forecasts will also show whether each policy board member thinks the risks to their forecasts are tilted to the upside or the downside, which will give economists more information about which direction the board is leaning.

"This change is intended to deepen our debate at policy meetings and enhance our communications," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters after the decision on Friday.

"It's not a case where the more meetings you have the better. It's important that we have a fulfilling debate at each meeting."

Under current law governing operations, the BOJ now holds one meeting each month except for April and October, when it holds two meetings. (Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher, Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)