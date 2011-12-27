* Share price falls, rising dollar costs cited
* Policymakers increasingly on alert for Europe fallout
* Some flag weakness in Japan economic data
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Dec 27 Some Bank of Japan board
members said Europe's sovereign debt woes were already affecting
Japan's financial markets and warned their impact could
increase, minutes of the bank's Nov. 15-16 meeting showed on
Tuesday.
"Some members cited weakness in share prices and real estate
investment trusts, the yen's rise and climbing dollar funding
costs, saying that instability in global financial markets was
affecting Japan's markets to some extent," the minutes showed.
The BOJ has maintained that Japan's financial markets as a
whole remain stable despite escalating tension in the euro zone,
with companies' borrowing costs on a gradual decline and their
funding conditions continuing to improve.
But its policymakers have been increasingly alert to fallout
from Europe coming through various channels, such as a slowdown
in Japan's key Asian export markets and the yen's appreciation
as investors seek so-called safe havens for their money.
The central bank has signalled its readiness to offer
further monetary stimulus if risks to Japan's economic recovery
increase.
With the board agreeing that global financial markets are
likely to remain under strong pressure, some warned of the risk
that this could hurt Japan's corporate capital spending and
employment as some export-related companies have cut their
profit forecasts, the minutes showed.
A few flagged weakness in some Japanese economic indicators
released since the previous meeting and said they would
carefully watch whether that weakness was temporary, according
to the minutes.
At the meeting, the central bank kept monetary settings
unchanged, having eased just three weeks earlier, while cutting
its economic assessment.
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa had said that there were
differences in opinion among some board members as to what
extent Europe's debt problems were deepening.
The minutes show that a few members said that downside risks
to the economy had likely increased somewhat since the previous
meeting.
EMERGENCY MEET
At a subsequent regular meeting last week, the BOJ stood pat
on policy but offered a still bleaker view of the economy,
acknowledging that growth will stagnate at least until spring
next year.
When the BOJ convened an emergency meeting on Nov. 30 to
sign off an accord among the world's top central banks to cut
the cost of dollar funding to mitigate the impact of the euro
zone's debt woes, members agreed that global markets are likely
to remain under pressure for a protracted period.
A few said reduced costs of dollar liquidity operations were
likely to ease the stigma associated with tapping central bank
auctions but by how much was highly uncertain, the minutes of
the meeting showed.
The BOJ's dollar funding operations have since drawn strong
bids before the crucial year-end period as market strains
intensify in Europe and borrowing costs for countries such as
Italy and Spain jump towards unsustainable levels.