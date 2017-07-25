BOJ minutes: members contest disclosure of exit strategy

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers contested how much information the BOJ should disclose about a possible exit from quantitative easing, minutes of the central bank's June 15-16 meeting showed on Tuesday.

Some members said the BOJ needed to clearly explain how it would manage policy and what impact it would have on the central bank's finances, the minutes showed.

However, several members said consumer prices were still far from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, and disclosing information about a proposed exit too soon could cause market turbulence.

These members also said it is important for the BOJ to continue with its internal analysis on an exit from quantitative easing.

The BOJ kept monetary policy on hold at the meeting and upgraded its assessment of private consumption for the first time in six months.

At a subsequent meeting on July 19-20, the BOJ pushed back the timing of meeting its price target for the sixth time since it began its quantitative easing in 2013. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)