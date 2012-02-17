* Some said yen strength could hurt shares, sentiment
* One member said should consider need for easing
* Govt representatives call for steps to beat deflation
* BOJ stood pat at Jan meeting before surprise easing
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Feb 17 Some Bank of Japan board
members argued that the yen was staying high due to prolonged
euro-zone debt problems and monetary easing in other countries,
a month before the bank's surprise easing this week, minutes
showed on Friday.
While the nine-member board continued to cite Europe's
sovereign debt crisis as the biggest risk for Japan's economy,
some members were apparently concerned that other countries'
monetary easing would keep the yen at high levels.
Some members said it was necessary "to closely watch whether
this persistent yen strength would exert downward pressure on
Japanese share prices and business sentiment, and consequently
on economic activity", the minutes of the Jan. 23-24 meeting
said.
One member argued the need to consider easing policy through
an increase in the bank's asset purchase programme, while some
said it was important to continuously review the way the bank
communicates with markets in light of the planned change in the
Federal Reserve's communications policy, the minutes said.
At the meeting, the BOJ forecast the economy will contract
in the fiscal year ending on March 31 but kept policy steady,
expecting exports to emerging markets and reconstruction after
last year's earthquake to help fuel a steady recovery later in
2012.
The central bank surprised markets this week with a 10
trillion yen ($127 billion) increase in its asset buying
programme and by setting an inflation goal of 1 percent, pushing
down the yen and bond yields and sending Japanese shares higher.
The Fed's historic step of setting an inflation target and
its extended commitment to near-zero rates late last month had
raised pressure on the BOJ to respond with action.
Government representatives at the BOJ meeting, who have no
voting rights, exerted pressure on the BOJ with one calling for
decisive action to beat deflation including steps aimed at
attaining consumer inflation of around 1 percent, which the BOJ
had previously described as its understanding of price
stability.
A few of the nine-member policy board showed concerns that
inflation expectations at firms and households had declined
recently.
The minutes also showed one member said the BOJ's purchase
of real estate investment trusts as part of the asset purchases
was continuing to have positive effects on the market.