TOKYO, July 18 Bank of Japan policymakers agreed
that geopolitical risks posed by Ukraine and Iraq need to be
monitored, minutes of the central bank's June meeting showed on
Friday.
A few members said a decline in long-term interest rates
globally could reflect expectations for weaker growth in the
medium- to long-term, minutes of the June 12-13 meeting showed.
Members agreed that Japan's economic recovery will remain on
track and that consumer inflation will slow only temporarily.
At the June meeting, the BOJ kept policy steady and offered
a more upbeat view on overseas growth.
The BOJ kept policy on hold at a subsequent meeting that
ended on Tuesday and slightly lowered its economic growth
forecast for the current fiscal year due to weak exports.
