TOKYO Dec 27 Some Bank of Japan board members said that unstable global financial markets are affecting Japan's markets to some extent, minutes of the bank's Nov. 15-16 meeting showed on Tuesday.

"Some members cited weakness in share prices and real estate investment trusts, the yen's rise and climbing dollar funding costs, saying that instability in global financial markets was affecting Japan's markets to some extent" the minutes showed.

At the meeting, the central bank kept monetary settings unchanged but cut its economic assessment.

Governor Shirakawa had told a news conference there were some differences in views within the board.

At a subsequent meeting last week, the BOJ stood pat on policy but offered a bleaker view of the economy, acknowledging that growth will stagnate at least until spring next year.