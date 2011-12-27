TOKYO Dec 27 Some Bank of Japan board
members said that unstable global financial markets are
affecting Japan's markets to some extent, minutes of the bank's
Nov. 15-16 meeting showed on Tuesday.
"Some members cited weakness in share prices and real estate
investment trusts, the yen's rise and climbing dollar funding
costs, saying that instability in global financial markets was
affecting Japan's markets to some extent" the minutes showed.
At the meeting, the central bank kept monetary settings
unchanged but cut its economic assessment.
Governor Shirakawa had told a news conference there were
some differences in views within the board.
At a subsequent meeting last week, the BOJ stood pat on
policy but offered a bleaker view of the economy, acknowledging
that growth will stagnate at least until spring next year.