TOKYO Feb 17 Some Bank of Japan board
members said the yen's strength was persisting due to prolonged
debt problems in Europe and monetary easing in various
countries, minutes of the bank's Jan. 23-24 meeting showed on
Friday.
The members said it was necessary "to closely watch whether
this persistent strength would exert downward pressure on
Japanese share prices and business sentiment, and consequently
on economic activity", the minutes said.
At the meeting, the BOJ forecast the economy will contract
in the fiscal year ending on March 31 but kept policy steady,
expecting exports to emerging markets and reconstruction after
last year's earthquake to help fuel a steady recovery later in
2012.
The central bank surprised markets this week with a 10
trillion yen ($127 billion) increase in its asset buying
programme and by setting an inflation goal of 1 percent, pushing
down the yen and bond yields and sending Japanese shares higher.