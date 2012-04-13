TOKYO, April 13 Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao called for increasing government bond purchases by 5 trillion yen ($61.8 billion) at the central bank's March 12-13 meeting, arguing that further steps were needed to convince markets of the BOJ's policy stance on beating deflation.

"While a correction in the yen's rise and increases in stock prices were observed, it was desirable to help lift potential demand by further spreading throughout the markets an understanding of the BOJ's policy stance that was clarified at the February meeting," the minutes said, apparently quoting Miyao giving the reason for his proposal.

Miyao's proposal was turned down at the meeting, when the BOJ stood pat on policy after a surprise easing in February. In Feburary the central bank also set a 1 percent inflation target.