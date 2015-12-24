BRIEF-Korea Development Bank files for debt shelf offering of up to $7.85 billion
* Korea Development Bank files for debt shelf offering of up to $7.85 billion Source text :(http://bit.ly/2q9TvPl)
TOKYO Dec 24 Many Bank of Japan policymakers complained of slow wage and capital expenditure growth but were optimistic that companies will start to boost spending once emerging economies improved, minutes of the BOJ's November rate review showed on Thursday.
"Members shared the view that it was important for the rise in underlying trend inflation to be reflected in wages during spring wage hike negotiations between companies and labour unions," according to the minutes. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Appian Corp sees IPO of 6.25 million shares of its class a common stock