* Global economic recovery may be delayed - BOJ's Miyao
* Warns of heightening risks to Japan's recovery
* Adds exports may not pick up in time to support growth
* Ruling party draft manifesto urges BOJ to buy foreign
bonds
* Miyao rules out foreign bond buying as BOJ option
By Leika Kihara
SHIMONOSEKI, Japan, Sept 5 The global economy
make take longer to recover and the Bank of Japan must act
boldly when necessary, a central bank board member said on
Wednesday, signalling readiness to offer further monetary
stimulus if the county's recovery prospects are threatened.
Ryuzo Miyao, regarded as one of the board members who are
most pessimistic about Japan's recovery, warned that risks for
the world's third-largest economy were heightening due to a
stubbornly strong yen and a prolonged global slowdown.
Such challenges may mean exports and output may not pick up
in time to ensure a near-term recovery, he said, offering the
gloomiest assessment to date by a central banker on the outlook
for the export-reliant economy.
"Japan's economy is expected to return to a moderate
recovery but we must be mindful of the heightening risk that a
pickup in global growth may be delayed," Miyao said in a speech
to business leaders in Shimonoseki, in the western Japan
prefecture of Yamaguchi.
"The BOJ must scrutinise the outlook of Japan's economy and
prices. We must also take careful and bold steps when
necessary," he said.
Miyao added that the central bank would proceed steadily
with powerful easing, pushing money into the economy through its
strategy of periodic asset purchases.
But he left few clues on when the BOJ will next act, only
saying that he would carefully assess whether growing worrying
signs for Japan's economy, such as a buildup in inventory and a
weakening outlook for capital expenditure, are temporary.
WON'T BUY FOREIGN BONDS
Japan's economy is expected to outpace growth of other major
industrialised nations with the government projecting an
expansion of 2.2 percent in the current year to March 2013, as a
boost from government stimulus and spending for rebuilding from
last year's earthquake underpin domestic demand.
However, some analysts believe the impact of that
reconstruction bounce may begin to wane by year end, making the
economy even more vulnerable to external conditions.
The stubbornly strong yen also has added to headaches for
Japanese policymakers worried about the damage to already
weakening exports, which slumped the most in six months in July
as shipments to Europe and China tumbled.
While the BOJ is sticking to the view that Japan's economy
will resume a moderate recovery, a growing number of central
bankers are fretting that the timing of a pickup may be delayed.
Miyao was the first BOJ board member to say so publicly,
warning that he was more worried that Japan's economic growth
and consumer inflation may undershoot the BOJ's projections.
"There's no change to our baseline scenario of a recovery
(in Japan's economy)," Miyao told a news conference. "But
there's a risk that the timing of a recovery may be delayed."
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady in August, and holds its
next rate review on Sept. 18-19. Many market players expect the
central bank to ease again later this year but hold off on doing
so until Oct. 30, when it reviews its long-term economic and
price forecasts in a semi-annual outlook report.
However, the BOJ may cut its assessment on exports and
output this month if it feels that the global slowdown would
last longer than expected, sources familiar with its thinking
say.
Pressure for bolder BOJ action is likely to persist.
In a draft election manifesto, the ruling Democratic Party
called on the BOJ to buy foreign bonds as a new policy step
aimed at countering the strong yen and beating deflation, which
has plagued the economy for more than a decade.
The Democrats are expected to face an uphill battle in the
next general election for parliament's lower house, which Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda has promised to call soon in order to
obtain the opposition's backing for a contentious sale tax hike.
Politicians desperate for measures to support the economy
have urged the BOJ to buy foreign bonds, an idea that has drawn
support even from a former deputy BOJ governor.
But bureaucrats at the finance ministry and the BOJ are
strongly opposed to the idea, saying that it would be equivalent
to currency intervention, which under law falls under the
jurisdiction of the finance ministry - not the BOJ.
Miyao toed that line in the news conference, saying that the
central bank is prohibited by law to buy foreign assets for the
purpose of influencing currency rates.
In 2010, the BOJ created as a key monetary easing tool an
asset-buying fund targeting government bonds and private assets,
but not foreign bonds. It topped up the fund several times,
including February and April this year, but has held fire since
then.
BOJ officials have signalled their readiness to ease
monetary policy further via increases in asset purchases, but
only if risks heighten enough to derail Japan's recovery.
Miyao, a former academic, made an unsuccessful proposal to
ease policy via an increase in asset purchases in March. That
was outvoted but the BOJ expanded asset purchases in April.