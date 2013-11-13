MATSUMOTO, Japan Nov 13 Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday the central bank will not rule out any steps in advance if it were to ease monetary policy further.

"We will adjust policy as needed if economies overseas and wages in Japan undershoot our forecast and force us to change our overall assessment on the outlook," Miyao told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Matsumoto, northwestern Japan.

The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since delivering an intense burst of stimulus in April, under which it pledged to double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.