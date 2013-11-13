MATSUMOTO, Japan Nov 13 Bank of Japan board
member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday the central bank will not
rule out any steps in advance if it were to ease monetary policy
further.
"We will adjust policy as needed if economies overseas and
wages in Japan undershoot our forecast and force us to change
our overall assessment on the outlook," Miyao told a news
conference after meeting with business leaders in Matsumoto,
northwestern Japan.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since delivering an
intense burst of stimulus in April, under which it pledged to
double base money via aggressive asset purchases to accelerate
inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years.