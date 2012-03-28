CHIBA, Japan, March 28 Bank of Japan board
member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday that Japan's economy is
performing in line with the central bank's forecast but there
are worries about Europe's economy, a slowdown in China and
crude oil prices.
"My view on the economy is that it is roughly in line with
the bank's main scenario ... but there are some worrying
factors, including the risk of a prolonged slump in Europe's
economy, crude oil prices and China's slowdown," he said in a
news conference.
Miyao is regarded as one of the BOJ board's more pessimistic
members regarding Japan's economic outlook, proposing at its
March 12-13 policy meeting a further increase in its asset
buying and loan scheme by 5 trillion yen ($60 billion) to 70
trillion yen. He was outvoted 8 to 1.
Miyao, a former academic and an expert on monetary policy,
is known for his research on inflation targeting.
The BOJ surprised markets in February with an unexpected 10
trillion yen increase in its asset purchase programme and by
setting an inflation goal of 1 percent.