CHIBA, Japan, March 28 Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday that Japan's economy is performing in line with the central bank's forecast but there are worries about Europe's economy, a slowdown in China and crude oil prices.

"My view on the economy is that it is roughly in line with the bank's main scenario ... but there are some worrying factors, including the risk of a prolonged slump in Europe's economy, crude oil prices and China's slowdown," he said in a news conference.

Miyao is regarded as one of the BOJ board's more pessimistic members regarding Japan's economic outlook, proposing at its March 12-13 policy meeting a further increase in its asset buying and loan scheme by 5 trillion yen ($60 billion) to 70 trillion yen. He was outvoted 8 to 1.

Miyao, a former academic and an expert on monetary policy, is known for his research on inflation targeting.

The BOJ surprised markets in February with an unexpected 10 trillion yen increase in its asset purchase programme and by setting an inflation goal of 1 percent.