KANAZAWA, Japan Aug 2 Bank of Japan board
member Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Thursday he will carefully
watch the effect of recent rises in the yen and slowing overseas
growth on Japan's economy.
"When uncertainties on overseas economies are strong, yen
rises may hurt Japan's economy by weighing on exports and
corporate revenues as well as dampening sentiment. That's why we
must carefully scrutinise the impact," Morimoto told a news
conference after meeting business leaders in Kanazawa in the
western Japan prefecture of Ishikawa.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary
policy via an increase in asset purchases in February, and
followed up with another easing in April to show its resolve to
beat deflation, which has stifled the economy for much of the
past two decades.
It has held off on further easing since then despite slowing
global growth, convinced that spending for rebuilding from last
year's earthquake will keep Japan's economy on track for a
moderate recovery.
Morimoto, formerly an executive at a utility, is regarded as
taking a neutral stance on monetary policy and has always voted
with the majority since joining the board in 2010.