AKITA, Japan, June 19 Bank of Japan board member
Yoshihisa Morimoto said on Thursday consumer inflation will
accelerate from the latter half of the current fiscal year
ending in March 2015, as prices are rising for a broader range
of goods, reflecting an economic recovery.
Morimoto, however, said Japan's exports are "somewhat weak
recently" and "lacking momentum," mainly due to sluggish demand
in East Asian markets.
Upside risks for exports include the chance such Asian
markets rebound, while downside risks point to the chance growth
in the region slumps, he said.
"We need to look at both upside and downside risks, when
looking at the trend," Morimoto told a news conference.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)