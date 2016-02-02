TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ may charge fees on the deposit accounts of big companies following a decision by the Bank of Japan to adopt negative interest rates, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The amount of the fee has not been determined but a charge larger than the interest paid on the account would act as a negative interest rate, the Nikkei said.

Retail customers and small and midium-sized corporate clients would be excluded from this step, according to the report.

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ also plans to cut interest rates on fixed deposits of individuals and small business, reflecting market rate movements, the report said.

The BOJ said last Friday it would charge for a portion of bank reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy pioneered by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Pullin)