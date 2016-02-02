TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ may charge fees on the deposit accounts of big
companies following a decision by the Bank of Japan to adopt
negative interest rates, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Wednesday.
The amount of the fee has not been determined but a charge
larger than the interest paid on the account would act as a
negative interest rate, the Nikkei said.
Retail customers and small and midium-sized corporate
clients would be excluded from this step, according to the
report.
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ also plans to cut interest
rates on fixed deposits of individuals and small business,
reflecting market rate movements, the report said.
The BOJ said last Friday it would charge for a portion of
bank reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy
pioneered by the European Central Bank.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Richard Pullin)