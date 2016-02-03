* BTMU not considering deposits fees for big companies - spokesman

* Earlier Nikkei report says BTMU is considering such fees

* Industry deposit charges unlikely given public backlash- sources (Recasts, adds bank comment and background)

TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) is not considering introducing new fees on the deposit accounts of big companies, a spokesman for the lender said on Wednesday.

His comments follow a report by the Nikkei business daily earlier on Wednesday that said BTMU, a core unit of Japan's largest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, may charge such fees after the Bank of Japan's surprise adoption of negative interest rates last week.

Already hit by ultra-low interest rates, BTMU and rival lenders are under further pressure after the central bank's move. Some banks, including Bank of Yokohama Ltd and Resona Bank, already cut deposit rates starting Monday.

Nikkei, without citing sources, reported BTMU has not yet determined the amount of the fees charged on deposit accounts held by large corporate clients, but they could act as a negative interest rate if the fees are bigger than interests paid on deposits.

Retail customers and small- and medium-sized corporate clients would be excluded from this step, according to the report.

However, industry insiders said Japanese banks are unlikely to start charging fees or negative interest rates on deposits any time soon given strong publish backlash against such moves.

"We might start asking clients to curb the amount of deposits at our bank if the BOJ's negative interest rate goes further down and drags on," an official at a major bank said.

"But at this moment, we are not planning to charge deposit customers," said the person, who were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The BOJ said last Friday it would charge for a portion of bank reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy pioneered by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sam Holmes)