* BTMU not considering deposits fees for big companies -
spokesman
* Earlier Nikkei report says BTMU is considering such fees
* Industry deposit charges unlikely given public backlash-
sources
(Recasts, adds bank comment and background)
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ (BTMU) is not considering introducing new fees on the
deposit accounts of big companies, a spokesman for the lender
said on Wednesday.
His comments follow a report by the Nikkei business daily
earlier on Wednesday that said BTMU, a core unit of Japan's
largest lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, may
charge such fees after the Bank of Japan's surprise adoption of
negative interest rates last week.
Already hit by ultra-low interest rates, BTMU and rival
lenders are under further pressure after the central bank's
move. Some banks, including Bank of Yokohama Ltd and
Resona Bank, already cut deposit rates starting Monday.
Nikkei, without citing sources, reported BTMU has not yet
determined the amount of the fees charged on deposit accounts
held by large corporate clients, but they could act as a
negative interest rate if the fees are bigger than interests
paid on deposits.
Retail customers and small- and medium-sized corporate
clients would be excluded from this step, according to the
report.
However, industry insiders said Japanese banks are unlikely
to start charging fees or negative interest rates on deposits
any time soon given strong publish backlash against such moves.
"We might start asking clients to curb the amount of
deposits at our bank if the BOJ's negative interest rate goes
further down and drags on," an official at a major bank said.
"But at this moment, we are not planning to charge deposit
customers," said the person, who were not authorised to discuss
the matter publicly.
The BOJ said last Friday it would charge for a portion of
bank reserves parked with the institution, an aggressive policy
pioneered by the European Central Bank.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Sam Holmes)