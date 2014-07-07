TOKYO, July 7 Many companies in the "tokai"
region of central Japan do not favour further yen decline as it
would push up already rising energy costs, a senior Bank of
Japan official overseeing the region's economy said on Monday.
"In general, companies in the region ... see current
exchange-rate levels as comfortable. I don't hear any companies
calling for further yen declines," Toru Umemori, head of the
BOJ's branch in Nagoya, told a news conference.
The area is home to Toyota Motor Corp, the world's
largest auto maker, and a large number of auto suppliers.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)