TOKYO, March 5 The government's nominee for the
next Bank of Japan deputy governor said on Tuesday that he would
guide monetary policy without being bound by precedence if
parliament approves his nomination.
Hiroshi Nakaso, currently a BOJ official that overseas the
central bank's international operations, also said he would
seize the current opportunity to beat deflation and achieve a 2
percent inflation target.
"Now is a chance that will never come again for the economy
to beat deflation and achieve a sustained growth with price
stability," Nakaso said in a confirmation hearing in the lower
house of parliament.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week nominated Nakaso as one
of the two new deputy governors for the central bank in a push
for more aggressive monetary easing to meet a 2 percent
inflation target and end nearly two decades of deflation.