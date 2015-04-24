(Adds details, background)

TOKYO, April 24 Asia must expand infrastructure investment and make its markets more resilient to global shocks to continue achieving high economic growth, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday.

"There are still some Asian economies where insufficient infrastructure is bottlenecking industrial advancement," Nakaso said in a symposium on asset management in Asia.

"Infrastructure investment is a stimulus not only for domestic demand, but would also attract investment by foreign firms," he said.

Asia is expected to invest nearly $8 trillion in the 11 years from 2010 on boosting infrastructure such as power supply and roads, according to an estimate by the Asian Development Bank.

Feeble growth in global trade adds to challenges for Asia, Nakaso said. Chinese companies are increasingly producing parts for their goods domestically, which is slowing exports for neighboring Asian economies, he said.

Nakaso also stressed the need to boost Asia's resilience against global shocks as globalisation makes capital flows to and from the region more volatile.

One way to do this would be to develop local currency bond markets and diversify investment options to make better use of Asia's abundant savings, he said.

