MATSUE, Japan Oct 9 Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Wednesday that he saw no
immediate need to ease monetary policy as the country's economy
is recovering and making steady progress in achieving the
central bank's 2 percent inflation target.
But Nakaso added that the BOJ will make necessary policy
adjustments if external or domestic risks force the central bank
to alter its economic and price forecasts.
"Global economic uncertainty remains high so we would like
to continue monitoring developments closely," he said in a news
conference after meeting business leaders in Matsue, western
Japan.
The BOJ offered an intense burst of monetary stimulus in
April, pledging to double the base money via aggressive asset
purchases to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in two
years. It has stood pat on policy since then.