KUMAMOTO, Japan, July 27 Europe should take swift action to recapitalise Greek banks for the sake of economic stability in the region, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.

"The situation surrounding Greece remains highly uncertain," Nakaso told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Kumamoto, southern Japan.

"It's very important that Greek banks that lack capital are quickly recapitalised ... I say this from the precious lessons Japan learned from its past banking crisis," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)