BRIEF-Future Land Development says in April it achieved contracted sales of about RMB 9.11 bln
* In April 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb9,110 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2pbrjc3) Further company coverage:
KUMAMOTO, Japan, July 27 Europe should take swift action to recapitalise Greek banks for the sake of economic stability in the region, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.
"The situation surrounding Greece remains highly uncertain," Nakaso told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Kumamoto, southern Japan.
"It's very important that Greek banks that lack capital are quickly recapitalised ... I say this from the precious lessons Japan learned from its past banking crisis," he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
RIYADH, May 4 Saudi Arabia's central bank governor Ahmed al-Kholifey said on Thursday that he did not see more bank mergers looming, after Alawwal Bank and Saudi British Bank agreed last week to start talks on a possible merger.