NIIGATA, Japan Dec 5 Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday the central bank
will debate whether its monetary easing in September and October
was enough to support the economy, which may be undershooting
its projections.
"When you look at which way the economy's momentum is headed
compared with the BOJ's forecasts made in October, it is heading
downwards despite some positive signs such as a rise in
industrial output," Nishimura told a news conference in Niigata,
northwest Japan.
Earlier, Nishimura told business leaders in Niigata that the
BOJ would take decisive action to support the economy if risks
to the outlook heightened, offering the strongest signal to date
from a policymaker of the bank's readiness to ease policy again
this month. It will hold a two-day policy review ending on Dec.
20.
A former academic, Nishimura surprised markets by proposing
that the central bank boost asset purchases in April last year.
His proposal was not accepted by the board at that time. He has
voted with the majority since then.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February and has
eased monetary policy four times so far this year to beat
deflation and ease the pain on the export-reliant economy from a
strong yen and weakening global demand.