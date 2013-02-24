* Abe to pick nominee this week, seek opposition support
* ADB's Kuroda, Ex-BOJ governor Iwata strong candidates
* Ex-finance bureaucrat Muto still on shortlist for job
* Nominee needs approval by both houses of parliament
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Feb 24 Asian Development Bank chief
Haruhiko Kuroda is leading the race to become the new governor
of Japan's central bank, according to media reports on Sunday,
as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nears a decision on who will head
the bank's fight against deflation.
The government has said it will decide its nominee this week
and Abe was expected to huddle with aides to reach a final
decision after returning from a U.S. trip on Sunday.
Still, whoever Abe nominates is not certain to get the job
because the appointment must be approved by both houses of
parliament.
Abe's ruling bloc does not have a majority in the upper
house, and as a result the government will consult opposition
parties before naming its choices for the Bank of Japan's
(BOJ)top posts - the governor and two deputy governors - when
incumbents retire on March 19.
Former top financial bureaucrat Toshiro Muto had been
considered the leading candidate to replace Masaaki Shirakawa,
who leaves after a five-year term. Muto remains on the
shortlist, strongly backed by officials at the Ministry of
Finance.
But evidence is building that the race between Muto, ADB
President Haruhiko Kuroda and former BOJ deputy governor
Kazumasa Iwata may be closer than thought, say officials and
lawmakers familiar with the selection process.
Abe, who won a resounding election victory in December
promising to finally rid Japan of nearly 20 years of deflation,
wants a fresh face in the job, someone keener to experiment with
radical measures, the sources said.
"Muto is preferred by finance ministry bureaucrats, while
people close to Abe want someone else," said one of the sources,
who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of
the matter.
"How markets may react is also important," the source said,
adding Abe may want to avoid disappointing markets already
pricing in a radical makeover of monetary policy under a new BOJ
leadership. His policy prescription, dubbed "Abenomics", has
pushed the yen to its lowest level in more than three years.
BE AGGRESSIVE
Tokyo share prices fell briefly after Reuters reported on
Feb. 15 that Muto was leading the BOJ race, as investors saw him
as a policymaker who would be more aggressive with policy than
the outgoing Shirakawa, but who would refrain from the more
unorthodox steps advocated by some candidates.
"The choice will have a huge impact on the current market
trend of yen weakness and share price gains," top government
spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a television programme on Sunday.
"It will be made based mainly on whether the person will
pursue the bold monetary policy that the premier is seeking," he
said, suggesting that a candidate with reflationary views like
Kuroda may be favoured over moderates like Muto.
Abe has the power to choose the government's nominee for BOJ
governor, although the premier usually respects the views of the
finance minister and the ministry's bureaucrats because they
work closely with the central bank in economic policymaking.
The finance ministry wields a great deal of influence over
monetary policy and personnel decisions.
Still, Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters on Friday
the new BOJ governor does not necessarily have to be someone
from his ministry, leaving room to support candidates besides
Muto if Abe insists on someone more radical.
Abe hardened his comments last week on the need for a new
governor to have international contacts as a key qualification
for the post, suggesting that he prefers someone with experience
in financial diplomacy. Muto spent most of his career in
domestic affairs, climbing the career ladder at the ministry of
finance to become its top bureaucrat.
"Japan now needs a governor who can join, communicate and
convince people in the inner circles of global finance," Abe
told parliament on Wednesday.
CHOICES
That would put the ADB's Kuroda, who was Japan's top
currency diplomat in the midst of the Asian financial crisis in
the late 1990s, at the top of the list. As president of the
67-member ADB, which includes countries outside Asia, he rubs
shoulders with policymakers the world over.
Several Japanese media - including the Asahi newspaper and
Kyodo and Jiji news agencies - said at the weekend that Abe had
firmed up his decision to nominate Kuroda.
Indeed, Kuroda meets many other qualifications suggested by
Abe's cabinet ministers and opposition parties, such as
experience managing a large organisation, strong English skills,
and sharing Abe's calls for bolder monetary stimulus.
Kazumasa Iwata, a former deputy BOJ governor, also remains a
strong candidate as a result of his fluent English, renowned
academic work on economic policy, and his consistent calls for
more aggressive bond buying by the central bank.
Both of them face hurdles to selection. Kuroda would have to
quit his job at the ADB, which could weaken Japan's standing as
the country that traditionally provides the head of that
organisation.
Should Iwata get the top job, his repeated calls for the BOJ
to create a fund to buy foreign bonds could raise suspicions
among Japan's Group of Seven peers that Tokyo is targeting the
yen with monetary policy.
More radical candidates from academia like Kikuo Iwata and
Takatoshi Ito, while favoured by Abe and his aides, may have
slimmer chances because they lack managerial experience, the
sources said.
The selection process for the top BOJ posts will start in
earnest now Abe has returned from Washington.
Delicate political maneuvering is still needed to ensure
parliamentary approval.
The prime minister is keen to avoid a rerun of the debacle
in 2008 when the seat for the BOJ chief was vacant for weeks
because the main opposition Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ)
blocked the nomination of Muto and other former finance
officials, arguing they might erode central bank independence.
Muto's chances could improve if Abe can win support from the
DPJ, which has signalled it would not rule out ex-bureaucrats
this time, while saying radical proponents of reflation were not
desirable.
Other candidates will have a better chance if Abe is forced
to rely on support from fringe parties like Your Party, which is
opposed to ex-bureaucrats and wants the governor to be a fluent
English speaker, which Muto is not.