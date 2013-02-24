* Gov't to nominate Kikuo Iwata as deputy BOJ head-Nikkei
* Central banker to fill other deputy BOJ head post-Nikkei
* Govt to submit nominees this week to parliament
By Leika Kihara and Yuko Yoshikawa
TOKYO, Feb 25 Japan's government is likely to
nominate Asian Development Bank President Haruhiko Kuroda, an
advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as its next central bank
governor, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also seen filling one of two
deputy governor posts with Kikuo Iwata, an academic critical of
Bank of Japan policy and an advocate of unorthodox monetary
easing steps, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
The yen sank 1.4 percent in early trade to 94.67
against the dollar on expectations the reported nominees will
steer the central bank toward bolder monetary stimulus measures.
"Kuroda's nomination won't change the course that has been
dictated by Abe in recent months - that is aggressive monetary
policy, but perhaps thanks to the inclusion of Iwata the market
will expect more eye-catching bold easing measures," said
Masamichi Adachi, senior economist at JPMorgan Securities in
Tokyo.
The government will submit its nominations for the governor
and two deputy governor posts to parliament this week. The
incumbents leave on March 19.
Kuroda, 68, has been considered a strong candidate to
replace current BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa because of his
extensive experience in international policy and his calls for
more aggressive monetary easing that matched the views of Abe.
The choice of Kuroda, who has long criticised the BOJ as too
slow in expanding stimulus, will likely nudge the central bank
into more aggressive, unorthodox measures to achieve its new 2
percent inflation target set in January.
As Japan's top financial diplomat from 1999 to 2003, Kuroda
aggressively intervened in the exchange-rate market to weaken
the yen to support the country's export-reliant economy.
Iwata, one of the most vocal advocates of aggressive
monetary expansion, is likely to be nominated as deputy BOJ
governor, the Nikkei said on Monday without citing sources.
The other deputy governor post will probably be filled by a
central banker, most likely BOJ Executive Director Hiroshi
Nakaso, who now oversees the central bank's international
operations, the paper said.
POLITICAL MANOEUVRING
Still, it remains uncertain whether Kuroda will get the job.
Abe must go through political manoeuvring to close the deal,
as the nomination must be approved by both houses of parliament
including the upper house, where his ruling coalition lacks a
majority.
The government hopes to garner support from either the main
opposition Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) or a group of smaller
parties to pass the nomination.
Kuroda has also called on the central bank to achieve 2
percent inflation in two years by pumping money into the economy
through unorthodox steps, such as expanding government bond
purchases and buying shares.
If Kuroda were to be chosen as next BOJ governor, he would
be cutting short his term as head of the ADB, which could weaken
Japan's standing as the country that traditionally provides the
head of an organisation established in 1966.
Abe, who won a resounding election victory in December
promising to finally rid Japan of nearly 20 years of deflation,
has said he wants to choose a new BOJ governor keener to
experiment with radical steps to revive the economy than the
conventional-minded Shirakawa.
He has also stressed the need for the new governor to have
international contacts, suggesting he prefers someone with
experience in financial diplomacy like Kuroda who, as president
of the 67-member ADB rubs shoulders with policymakers around the
world.
The finance ministry, which wields a great deal of influence
over monetary policy, lobbied for former financial bureaucrat
Toshiro Muto, but was likely turned down by Abe and his aides
who saw him as lacking international contacts and less willing
to experiment with untried monetary easing steps.
Abe has the power to choose the government's nominee for BOJ
governor, although the premier usually respects the views of the
finance minister and the ministry's bureaucrats because they
work closely with the central bank in economic policymaking.