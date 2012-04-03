TOKYO, April 3 Growing calls from lawmaker for
more aggressive central bankers are likely to prevent the Bank
of Japan from filling two vacancies on its policy-setting board
in time for its next meeting, a move that signals increased
political meddling in monetary policy and threatens the bank's
independence.
Two of the board's nine members will reach the end of their
five-year terms on Wednesday and the government has named
Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo, to fill
one of the seats.
But the biggest opposition Liberal Democratic Party intends
to oppose the nomination in a parliamentary vote expected on
Thursday, LDP officials said Tuesday, because many party members
want someone who is more aggressive about monetary easing to
help the long struggling economy.
The LDP's former partner, the New Komeito, and another
opposition party are also against it, making it likely the
opposition-controlled upper house will vote it down, said a
senior LDP official, who declined to be identified.
Kono's nomination needs approval by both chambers of
parliament to become effective. The government has yet to submit
a candidate to fill the other looking vacancy.
Even some lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party have
shown disapproval of the nomination, arguing that Kono, who is
seen cautious about additional monetary easing through
government bond purchases, runs counter to the government's
resolve to beat deflation, which is imperative for planned tax
hikes.
Though impact of the two vacancies on monetary policy when
the BOJ next meets April 9-10 is seen limited, its very
independence is under threat due to politicians' attempts to
meddle with candidates and influence policy objectives, says
Naomi Hasegawa, senior fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
"People who are ultimately chosen will be in a tighter spot
than the past appointees given increased demands from both the
ruling party and the LDP to beat deflation," Hasegawa said.
The split parliament has in the past made BOJ appointments
complicated and drawn-affairs but for opposing reasons.
In 2008, then the opposition Democratic Party, which
controlled the upper house together with other parties,
repeatedly rejected government nominees for key BOJ posts,
including that of governor, on the grounds that some of the
candidates were former finance ministry bureaucrats, which would
undermine the bank's independence.
This time around, the rejection underscores "cross-party
determination to keep the BOJ under heavy pressure," says
Naohiko Baba, Japan chief economist at Goldman Sachs.
The deadlock over the two vacancies, if prolonged, would
also bode ill for the selection of candidates for the BOJ
governor and two deputy governors before the incumbents' terms
expire next spring, analysts say.
The BOJ surprised markets in February with aggressive easing
and by setting a 1 percent inflation goal in the face of
political pressure, signalling more action to pull the nation
out of longstanding deflation.
The unexpected easing, which knocked the yen off record
highs, helped diffuse some of the pressure, but some lawmakers
are not satisfied yet, saying the BOJ should do more, such as
setting a higher inflation goal or buying more government bonds.
Outgoing members Hidetoshi Kamezaki and Seiji Nakamura, both
of whom are former business executives, have mostly voted with
the majority and toed the central bank's official line on the
economy.