By Rie Ishiguro and Kaori Kaneko
| TOKYO, April 5
TOKYO, April 5 The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has two
vacancies on its policy board after the opposition-controlled
upper house of parliament turned down on Thursday a government
nominee who legislators argued would not be aggressive enough
about easing monetary policy.
The rejection signals the central bank will remain under
pressure from members of parliament who want further monetary
stimulus or a higher inflation target to pull Japan out of
deflation.
"This showed that politicians won't tolerate anyone
reluctant toward monetary easing," said Seiji Adachi, senior
economist at Deutsche Securities in Tokyo.
The upper house voted down the government's proposal for
Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo and a
respected central bank watcher, to fill one of two openings on
the bank's nine-member board.
A nomination needs the approval of both houses of parliament
to take effect. The rejection means the government needs to find
a new candidate but it has no clear time frame for that, or when
it will submit a nomination for the other board vacancy.
The bank will have to hold its policy meeting next week with
the two vacancies.
Analysts say that while the vacancies will not have an
immediate effect on policy, it leaves the bank vulnerable to
political meddling and may affect the selection of its governor
and deputy governors when their terms expire early next year.
"There's a bigger chance the BOJ will lean even more towards
further easing," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji
Yasuda Life Insurance in Tokyo.
"It's too early to talk about the next governor and deputy
governors. But if the political situation stays the same, those
eager about easing will probably be selected."
Under pressure to take bolder steps to pull Japan out of
deflation, the bank surprised markets in February by boosting
asset purchases and setting a 1 percent inflation target.
"OWN VIEWS"
The government led by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has
welcomed the move but has signalled it wants further steps if
necessary to nudge up consumer prices. Annual inflation is still
barely above zero.
Opposition parties turned down the proposal for Kono - a
well respected BOJ watcher - arguing that his views were too
close to that of the central bank, and that the opening should
be filled by someone more in favour of aggressive steps.
That means the government may try to find candidates who
support aggressive easing or at least those who would not object
to bold steps.
"Kono was regarded as being tilted toward fiscal discipline.
We will need to pick someone who has his or her own views and
not easily influenced by BOJ bureaucrats' thinking," ruling
party member of parliament Kohei Otsuka told Reuters.
While Noda is understanding of the need to respect the
bank's independence, he cannot turn a blind eye to demands from
even within his own party for more stimulus to keep the economy
afloat as he tries to muscle through much-needed tax increases
to fix tattered finances.
Yoshimasa Hayashi, a heavyweight member of parliament from
Japan's biggest opposition Liberal Democratic Party, told
Reuters his party wanted the central bank to target 2 percent
inflation rather than the 1 percent set in February.
"Kono didn't seem to be someone who would call for a higher
inflation goal," he said. "We would support someone who thinks
there is room to doing more in monetary policy and who has done
research on monetary policy."
The central bank is likely to keep monetary policy steady
next week but may ponder action at another rate review on April
27, when it issues new long-term economic and price forecasts.
The government needs to fill two vacancies at the BOJ after
the five-year terms of Hidetoshi Kamezaki and Seiji Nakamura,
both former business executives, expired on April 4. Both
Kamezaki and Nakamura have mostly voted with the majority and
toed the bank's line.