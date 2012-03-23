TOKYO, March 23 Japan's government has nominated Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas Securities in Japan, as a candidate to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board, a lawmaker said on Friday.

Kono, 47, will replace Seiji Nakamura, whose terms expires on April 4. He will serve a five-year term if the nomination is approved by parliament.

The government has yet to put forward a candidate to replace Hidetoshi Kamezaki, whose term also expires on April 4