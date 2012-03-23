Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
TOKYO, March 23 Japan's government has nominated Ryutaro Kono, chief economist at BNP Paribas Securities in Japan, as a candidate to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board, a lawmaker said on Friday.
Kono, 47, will replace Seiji Nakamura, whose terms expires on April 4. He will serve a five-year term if the nomination is approved by parliament.
The government has yet to put forward a candidate to replace Hidetoshi Kamezaki, whose term also expires on April 4
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.