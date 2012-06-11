TOKYO, June 11 The government has nominated
chief economists at Nomura Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG as
candidates to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board,
a government document showed on Monday.
Nomura's Takahide Kiuchi and Morgan Stanley MUFG's Takehiro
Sato were nominated to fill vacancies left by Hidetoshi Kamezaki
and Seiji Nakamura, whose terms expired on April 4. They will
each serve a five-year term if the nominations are approved by
parliament.
Early in April, the opposition-controlled upper house turned
down the government's previous nominee for the policy-setting
board, with legislators arguing he would not be aggressive
enough about easing monetary policy. The government had not
submitted a nominee for the other vacancy.
The rejection signalled that the central bank would remain
under pressure from members of parliament who want further
monetary stimulus or a higher inflation target to help pull
Japan out of deflation.
A nomination needs the approval of both houses of parliament
to take effect.
Nakamura and Kamezaki, both former business executives,
mostly voted with the board's majority.