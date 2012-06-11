TOKYO, June 11 The government has nominated chief economists at Nomura Securities and Morgan Stanley MUFG as candidates to join the Bank of Japan's nine-member policy board, a government document showed on Monday.

Nomura's Takahide Kiuchi and Morgan Stanley MUFG's Takehiro Sato were nominated to fill vacancies left by Hidetoshi Kamezaki and Seiji Nakamura, whose terms expired on April 4. They will each serve a five-year term if the nominations are approved by parliament.

Early in April, the opposition-controlled upper house turned down the government's previous nominee for the policy-setting board, with legislators arguing he would not be aggressive enough about easing monetary policy. The government had not submitted a nominee for the other vacancy.

The rejection signalled that the central bank would remain under pressure from members of parliament who want further monetary stimulus or a higher inflation target to help pull Japan out of deflation.

A nomination needs the approval of both houses of parliament to take effect.

Nakamura and Kamezaki, both former business executives, mostly voted with the board's majority.