TOKYO, March 12 Japan's main opposition
Democratic Party decided on Tuesday to back the government's
nominee for the Bank of Japan governor, a lawmaker said, making
it certain Haruhiko Kuroda will land the top job at the central
bank later this month.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government nominated last month
Kuroda as BOJ governor and two other men as the BOJ deputy
governors in a push for an aggressive monetary easing to rev up
the economy and achieve the bank's 2 percent inflation target.
But the Democrats decided to oppose the nomination of
academic Kikuo Iwata, one of the two government's nominees for
the BOJ's deputy governorship, due to his radical view on
monetary policy including a call to revise the law barring
government's control over the central bank.
Still, the government's nomination of Iwata is likely to win
approval in the opposition-controlled upper house with enough
support from other fringe opposition parties in a parliamentary
vote expected later this week, according to Japanese domestic
media.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has nominated Asian Development
Bank President Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary
easing, as the next BOJ governor, and Iwata and BOJ Executive
Director Hiroshi Nakaso to be the bank's two deputy governors.
The main opposition agreed to back the nomination of Nakaso.
The nomination of the three men must be approved by both
lower and upper house of parliament to take effect. If approved
by parliament, the nominees will succeed incumbent Masaaki
Shirakawa and his two deputies after they step down on March 19.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc controls the
powerful lower house but lacks a majority in the upper chamber,
thus needing the support of opposition parties to pass through
the nomination.