TOKYO Nov 22 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura will appear before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday from 10:15 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. (0115-0155 GMT), a parliamentary official said.

Nishimura will answer questions from an opposition lawmaker in the lower house financial committee, the official added. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)