TOKYO Oct 7 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will appear in parliament before the upper house budget committee on Tuesday from around 10:20 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. (0120 to 0240 GMT), a parliamentary source said.

His appearance comes the same day as a BOJ board meeting at which the central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)