TOKYO, Sept 2 The Bank of Japan's policy review
this month will debate some unintended consequences of its
stimulus programme such as a flattening yield curve and
potential pitfalls of its purchases of exchange-traded funds,
sources familiar with the plans said.
The central bank may fine-tune its policy tools to address
problems at its Sept. 20-21 rate review such as making its bond
buying more flexible, the sources said, though there is no
consensus yet on what the best approach would be.
"The key is to explain why the yield curve has flattened so
much just by adding negative rates to asset purchases," said one
of the sources on condition of anonymity. "There may be room to
consider steps to address this."
Earlier, BOJ board member Makoto Sakurai told Reuters the
yield curve has flattened more than expected. "One thing we
could consider as a policy option is ways to change the shape of
the yield curve."
The BOJ's decision in July to double its purchases of
exchange-traded funds (ETF) has given rise to another source of
headache that may be discussed at September's review.
While the BOJ does not reveal details of its buying and
entrusts it to trust banks, analysts say it disproportionately
benefits a handful of high-priced shares that have outsized
weightings in the Nikkei stock average.
The BOJ may discuss making some technical changes that help
level out any such discrepancies as part of a broader debate on
how its policies are affecting markets, the sources said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Yoshifumi Takemoto and Sumio Ito;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)