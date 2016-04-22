By Kaori Kaneko and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, April 22 Economists in Japan are divided
on whether the Bank of Japan will expand stimulus at its policy
meeting next week, a Reuters poll found on Friday, as the
central bank battles external headwinds and waning inflation
expectations with diminishing ammunition.
Nine of the 10 economists polled by Reuters expected the BOJ
to maintain the 0.1 percent interest it charges on some of the
excess reserves that financial institutions park with the
central bank, a rate newly set under January's monetary easing
decision.
Of the 10, seven expected the central bank to keep intact
its target for base money, or deposits and cash in circulation,
at 80 trillion yen ($731 billion).
"Unless markets become volatile again next week, I don't
think the BOJ will expand asset purchases," said Takeshi Minami,
chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
But one of the seven noted there was a possibility the BOJ
could top up its purchases of risky assets.
"It's probably difficult to cut rates from here given the
criticism the BOJ faced from the public ... But there's a chance
the BOJ could increase ETF or corporate bond purchases," said
Shuji Tonouchi, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley.
Three of the 10 economists polled expected the BOJ to
increase its base money target, with UBS Securities projecting
an expansion to 100 trillion yen accompanied by a cut in rates
to minus 0.3 percent.
"Additional monetary easing is necessary to beat deflation
at an early date. The economic slump may be prolonged due to the
yen's rise and stock price falls since the start of this year,"
said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research
Institute. Itochu expects the BOJ to top up its balance sheet
target to 90 trillion yen.
The BOJ is likely to debate expanding monetary stimulus at
its April 27-28 rate review, as sluggish global demand and weak
wage growth hurt exports and private consumption, sources have
told Reuters.
Surveys showed the inflation expectations of households and
corporations, the key transmission channel of the BOJ's massive
stimulus drive, were waning - reflecting gloomy economic
prospects.
But the decision will be a close call as some within the
central bank's board doubt whether additional easing would have
any positive impact on the economy.
