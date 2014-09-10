(Repeats story sent late on Wednesday)
By Leika Kihara
KANAZAWA, Japan, Sept 10 The Bank of Japan drove
a short-term interest rate below zero, a dramatic step in its
already unprecedented effort to stoke inflation and a likely
sign it will continue its aggressive asset purchases.
The BOJ bought three-month bills for more than their
redemption value on Tuesday, traders said, essentially paying to
lend money to the market.
The central bank's first purchase at a yield less than zero
underscores its determination to pay literally any price to help
reflate the long-moribund economy.
BOJ officials wouldn't confirm the negative-yield purchases,
which were part of a market operation that bought 500 billion
yen (US$4.7 billion) of short-term bills, on the grounds they
cannot disclose individual transactions. But the bank was
clearly untroubled by the idea of crossing this line.
"Basically, I don't see any problem" with buying at
below-zero rates, BOJ Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on
Wednesday during a visit to Kanazawa in central Japan. "I don't
think this will cause any disruptions in the BOJ's market
operations."
Having paid such a high price, the BOJ will likely have to
continue doing so as banks know it is determined to meet its
target of asset purchases, potentially pushing negative yields
out to longer-dated debt, market participants said.
The unconventional move, and the prospect of more to come,
could revive criticism that the BOJ is "monetising" the national
debt - essentially giving politicians carte blanche to spend the
money the BOJ is printing under its easing programme.
Giving away money, as the BOJ will be doing if it holds the
paper to maturity, could also be seen as subsidising Japanese
banks. Lenders that buy debt from the government stand to make
an easy profit if the government pays above par for the paper.
But going below zero does not signal that the BOJ will soon
need to formally change policy, said officials familiar with the
central bank's thinking.
Indeed, they said, negative yields are a consequence of its
current massive asset purchases that are aimed at ending 15
years of deflation by doubling base money in the economy and
pushing consumer-price inflation to 2 percent during the fiscal
year from next April.
By contrast, the European Central Bank in recent months has
explicitly targeted a negative rate for its overnight deposit
rate below zero.
Although the BOJ pioneered "quantitative easing" - targeting
the amount of liquidity injections rather than an interest rate
- in the early 2000s, negative yields represent new territory
for a central bank that already buys the equivalent of 70
percent of all new government debt issued.
BOJ officials acknowledged from the start of Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda's "quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE)
last year that at some stage they might have to take extreme
steps to nudge financial institutions into selling their
Japanese government bond holdings.
NO TURNING BACK
In targeting an amount of purchases, the BOJ has been ready
to keep buying assets to meet the target, no matter the cost.
"The BOJ has to buy bills at market prices," said Tadashi
Matsukawa, head of fixed-income investments in PineBridge
Investments. "And if they are traded at a negative yield, the
BOJ has no choice but to buy them at negative yields."
Early on in QQE, it was relatively easy for the BOJ to buy
government debt from the market as the three "megabanks" had
plenty of bonds in their portfolios, after years of weak loan
demand led them to park their deposits in JGBs.
But as the major lenders have reduced their JGB holdings
significantly, it has become increasingly difficult for the BOJ
to coax them into parting with the debt.
The timing of the drop below zero may partly be seasonal.
"Japanese banks want to hold more government bills as safe
assets ahead of their half-year book-closings in September,"
said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research Institute.
"After the book-closings, bill yields could rise back above
zero," he said. "Still, the BOJ's holding of discount bills is
constantly rising ...so yields will remain under pressure."
Central bank officials have been relatively optimistic that
they can keep buying debt in huge amounts by offering prices too
attractive for banks to resist.
In any event, there is no turning back.
If, as looks likely, more banks demand above-par prices for
debt, it could make the BOJ's market operations tougher,
exposing the limits of a stimulus programme that has already
dried up the JGB market.
