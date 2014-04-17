TOKYO, April 17 The Bank of Japan on Thursday
maintained its economic assessment for eight of Japan's nine
regional economies in a quarterly report, saying the economy has
continued to recover or has been recovering moderately as a
trend.
The central bank raised its assessment on just one region.
The report, issued at a meeting of its regional branch managers,
was the first since Japan raised the sales tax to 8 percent from
5 percent this month.
In the previous report in January, the BOJ said all regions
reported their economies were recovering or recovering
moderately on firm domestic demand, a moderate increase in
production, and improvements in employment and income
conditions.
