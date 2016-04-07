* BOJ maintains view on 8 of 9 regional economies
* Most regions see economies improving moderately
* Sales of luxury items slow - Tokai branch manager
* Gov Kuroda says ready to ease more if needed
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, April 7 The Bank of Japan maintained its
optimistic economic assessment for most regional areas of the
country on Thursday, but warned that some companies were putting
off capital expenditure because of uncertainty over the global
outlook.
Some regions also saw signs that recent market turbulence
and the yen's recent sharp rises were hurting private
consumption and business confidence.
"Luxury items, which had enjoyed strong sales, haven't been
selling well since March. This may be due to the weakness in
Japanese stocks," Toru Umemori, head of the BOJ's branch
overseeing the Tokai central Japan region, told reporters.
In a quarterly report on regional economies, the central
bank maintained its assessment for eight out of nine areas and
cut its view for the Tohoku North East region.
"While exports and output are showing some weaknesses due to
the effect of slowing emerging market growth, capital
expenditure is increasing as a trend and private consumption is
on a firm note," the BOJ said in a report published after a
quarterly meeting of its branch managers.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the meeting that while
Japan's economy continues to recover moderately as a trend, the
central bank was ready to take additional monetary easing steps
if needed to hit its 2 percent inflation target.
CAUTIOUS SPENDING
While most regions said their economies were recovering or
expanding moderately, some saw firms slashing capital spending
plans reflecting the recent slowdown in emerging market demand,
the report said.
"There are some concerns that companies may become cautious
in spending on plant and equipment," the report noted, warning
that volatile financial markets and uncertainty over the global
economy may undermine corporate investment appetite.
A decline in the domestic market because of the rapidly
aging population is also discouraging firms from boosting
investment, it said.
The yen's sharp ascent has hurt sentiment of big
manufacturers in the Kansai western Japan region, home to
electronics giants such as Panasonic, said Atsushi
Miyanoya, head of the BOJ's branch overseeing the area.
"Companies in the region complain that volatility (in the
currency market) is making it hard for them to craft business
operation plans, and want currencies to move in a stable
manner," he told a news conference.
The regional report will be among key factors for the BOJ's
nine-member board to consider when deciding whether to expand
monetary stimulus at its next rate review on April 27-28.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Eric Meijer and Richard
Borsuk)